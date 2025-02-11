Iranian journalists Elaheh Mohammadi, Niloofar Hamedi granted Leader’s amnesty

According to the statement, their cases were reviewed and placed in the proposed list of pardons, which was subsequently approved by Iran’s Supreme Leader after being submitted by the head of the Judiciary.

The Judiciary also stated that Mohammadi and Hamedi had written a letter to the Chief of the Judiciary, expressing remorse for their past actions.

In the letter, they pledged not to engage in any unlawful activities and expressed regret for their previous conduct, which had led to their convictions.

Mohammadi had received a 6-year sentence for cooperating with the hostile government of the United States, 5 years for conspiracy against the security of the country, and 1 year for propagating activities against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Hamedi had been sentenced to 7 years for collaborating with the hostile government of the United States, 5 years for conspiracy against the country’s security, and 1 year for propagandizing against the Islamic Republic of Iran.