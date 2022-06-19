Iranian Judiciary denies reports of prisoners finger amputation

The Judiciary said a letter published by the association of Iranian surgeons that made the allegation was based on an untrue report.

It added that all people are expected to verify the authenticity of any news that makes the rounds on social media before publishing it.

Earlier, media reports claimed that a number of prisoners are at risk of having their fingers cut off for theft.

Iranian officials believe that spreading such rumours are aimed at tarnishing the image of the Islamic Republic in the international community.

Earlier, the head of the association of Iranian surgeons in a letter requested Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi to prevent what he described the imminent cutting of the fingers of several prisoners. Dr. Iraj Fazel also urged an end to “all such verdicts”.