Qualified inmates to be released soon under Leader’s decree: Judiciary

Massoud Setayeshi said the Judiciary took immediate measures to act on the widespread amnesty decree that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a few days ago.

The decree pardoned or commuted the sentences of a large group of prisoners found guilty of having played a role in the recent riots and protests, which broke out in Iran in mid-September, 2022.

Setayeshi said all the convicts in jail will be released by February 11, which marks the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, or by the end of the current Persian calendar month of Bahman (February 19).

He said a number of people, especially the youth, faced trouble for their presence in the street riots under the influence of a propaganda campaign waged by the sworn enemies of Iran.

“The scope of this amnesty is wide,” the Judicial official said.

He said those who are subject to this amnesty will be classified based on their criminal behavior and their cases will be closed if qualified under the Leader’s decree.

The decree does not apply to those who have committed murder or other serious criminal offenses.