Iran Presses EU to Separate Itself from US, Not to Dim Hopes

In a telephone conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel on Thursday, President Rouhani said the US’ “wrong and harmful” calculations result from its lack of understanding of Iran and the region.

The European Union needs to adopt stances independent of Washington and prevent Iran’s total disappointment with the Europeans, the president added.

“The European Union is a big power with a heavy responsibility in the world, and if it intends to take the path to strengthening regional peace and stability, Tehran will be ready for cooperation and partnership with the union,” President Rouhani stated.

“We believe that the opportunity for cooperation should not be allowed to be missed,” he underlined.

Responding to the European Council president’s sympathy over the recent incidents, President Rouhani said the massive popular demonstrations, from Kashmir to Iraq and Lebanon, in condemnation of the American assassination of General Qassem Soleimani indicate the late Iranian commander’s popularity among people and his leading role in the regional stability and security.

“By intensifying the sanctions against Iran, even on the medicine and foodstuff, the US resorted to an act of economic terrorism, and it violated all international regulations by assassinating Iran’s great commander,” the president deplored, calling on Europe to show reaction to the US’ terrorist activities.

“Iran and Europe are after regional stability and seek to cement the JCPOA again, and it is very important for us that Europe, China and Russia be able to play their significant role in saving the JCPOA, so that Iran’s interests are fulfilled,” President Rouhani noted.

He finally maintained that Iran’s five steps to reduce its JCPOA commitments have been aimed at keeping the balance of the nuclear deal, stressing, “Iran will keep working in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.”

In turn, Charles Michel expressed his condolences to Iran over the recent incidents, described the JCPOA as a result of 10 years of negotiations, and said the European Union will do its utmost to salvage the nuclear deal.

Highlighting Europe’s great efforts to play a positive role in the political sphere at the regional and international levels, Michel said the EU has repeatedly called on the US in recent days to avoid escalating tensions in the region.

“We are concerned about the regional developments and invite all parties to practice self-restraint,” the European Council’s president added.

He finally praised Iran for cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency despite a reduction of its JCPOA commitments.