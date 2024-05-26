Iran’s presidential election process initiated

Notice No. 1 from the country’s Election Headquarters specifies that candidate registration for the 14th presidential term will take place from Thursday, 30 May 2024, to Monday, 3 June 2024.

Prospective candidates must meet several criteria, including having a minimum of four years of experience in significant political or administrative roles, such as deputy chiefs of the three branches of power, members of the Supreme National Security Council, and heads of major governmental and public institutions.

Candidates must also be between 40 and 75 years old, possess at least a master’s degree or equivalent, and demonstrate the health and capability to fulfill presidential duties.

Further requirements include the submission of executive programs, presentation of consultants, no deprivation of social rights, and a clean criminal record, particularly concerning economic crimes and actions against the state.

Additionally, candidates must not have affiliations with illegal groups or the previous Iranian regime, ensuring their alignment with the Islamic Republic’s principles.

The next round of the presidential election is slated to be held on June 28. The untimely vote will be held following the demise of President Raisi in an air incident last Sunday.