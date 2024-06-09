Sunday, June 9, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsLocal

List of Iran approved presidential candidates come out, Ahmadinejad, Larijani, disqualified

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran's Interior Ministry has announced the list of finally approved candidates for the upcoming presidential elections, with former Parliament Speaker and veteran politician Ali Larijani and former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad disqualified.

According to the Interior Ministry, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, former presidential candidate Saeed Jalili who is also a member of the Expediency Council, former MP Massoud Pezeshkian, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani, principlist politician Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi, and former interior minister Mostafa Pourmohammadi are the candidates whose qualifications have finally been approved by the vetting body, the Guardian Council.

80 people had registered to run for the elections.

Except for Pezeshkian who is a reformist figure, all other candidates are from the principlist camp.

This is the second time that Ahmadinejad and Larijani have been barred from running for president.

According to the election law, the candidates have from Sunday until 24 hours before the election day, to engage in election campaigning. The elections will be held on June 28.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks