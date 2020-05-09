Iran President Orders Increase in Production of Coronavirus Diagnosis Kits

The Iranian president has issued orders to increase the production of COVID-19 diagnosis kits in the country.

Hassan Rouhani ordered Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari to tap into all existing potential and lend unflinching support to scientific and research centres to set the stage to boost the production of diagnosis kits in order to both meet domestic need and export the product.

The president also touched upon the progress made in the country’s research sector to provide equipment needed to tackle the disease.

He also received a report by Health Minister Saeid Namaki on the situation of the national campaign against the coronavirus pandemic, the screening plan and the implementation of health protocols in different areas.

The president also thanked efforts by the health ministry and health personnel across the nation to effectively control the disease.

“All relevant bodies are duty-bound to work with the health ministry to enforce and monitor [the proper enforcement of] health protocols, so that we will see a rise in the number of white areas and the reopening of all businesses and crowded centres in those areas, especially the reopening of religious centres,” he said.

The president also underlined the need to keep giving the necessary information to people and the necessity of observing health protocols until the spread of the disease stops.