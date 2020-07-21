Iran President Officially Welcomes Iraqi PM in Tehran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has officially received Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who is in Tehran at the head of a high-ranking delegation.

Following the welcoming ceremony held on Tuesday, the two leaders started their bilateral talks on further strengthening of mutual cooperation in various political, economic, and cultural areas.

The high-ranking Iranian and Iraqi delegations also discuss the most important regional and international issues.

In his first foreign trip since taking office, PM Al-Kadhimi is being accompanied by Iraqi ministers of foreign affairs, oil, electricity, finance, defence, health, and his national security advisor.

Upon arrival at Mehrabad Airport, the Iraqi prime minister was welcomed by Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian.

During his stay in Tehran, the Iraqi prime minister will also meet with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.