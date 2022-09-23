Friday, September 23, 2022
Iranian president deputy says Tehran ready for deal if other side gives assurances

By IFP Editorial Staff
US & EU Flags Iran Nuclear Talks

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s deputy chief of staff for political affairs says Iran is ready for the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal if the US gives assurances that it will not repeat its past mistakes and will abide by its commitments.

Mohammad Jamshidi also referred to talks between Raisi and his French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the 77th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

He said the Iranian delegation frankly went into the details during the meeting, adding it was supposed to be a 45-minute session but lasted 90 minutes.

The sanctions removal talks between Iran and the Western sides including the US have stalled due to Washington’s refusal to give guarantees that Iran will enjoy full economic benefits from a revived nuclear agreement.

Iran also says Washington must guarantee it will not withdraw from the deal again like what it did it 2018 under former president Donald Trump.

