Iranian president deputy says Tehran ready for deal if other side gives assurances

Mohammad Jamshidi also referred to talks between Raisi and his French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the 77th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

He said the Iranian delegation frankly went into the details during the meeting, adding it was supposed to be a 45-minute session but lasted 90 minutes.

The sanctions removal talks between Iran and the Western sides including the US have stalled due to Washington’s refusal to give guarantees that Iran will enjoy full economic benefits from a revived nuclear agreement.

Iran also says Washington must guarantee it will not withdraw from the deal again like what it did it 2018 under former president Donald Trump.