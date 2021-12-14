Iran president congratulates Olaf Scholz on election as German chancellor

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi has in a message congratulated Olaf Scholz on his election as Germany’s new Chancellor.

In the message, Raisi said the historical relations between Iran and the Federal Republic of Germany, which are over one hundred and fifty years old and based on large and diverse capacities, have provided a valuable legacy for the further development of political, economic and cultural ties between the two civilized nations.

“I believe that by taking advantage of this opportunity, the two countries can establish useful and valuable cooperation in bilateral relations based on mutual respect and interests”, Raisi added.

The Iranian president noted that the world today faces significant challenges at the international and regional levels and that successfully addressing challenges requires understanding of shared international responsibility and working together to bring peace, stability and prosperity to the world nations.

Raisi said Iran is ready to expand interactions with Germany to that end. He also underlined the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to maximize cooperation with all countries, adding, “I hope that relations between the two countries will expand more than ever before during your tenure”.

The president wished success for the new German chancellor and well-being for the German people.