Iran President Calls for Efforts to Develop Coronavirus Vaccine

“At the moment, a calm atmosphere prevails in the health system and among medical staff in the country, and the government definitely has what it takes to support them in terms of equipment, resources and medications, which, in turn, will result in further tranquility,” said the president on Saturday night.

Speaking in a meeting with medical experts via videoconferencing, President Rouhani said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected economy, politics, social issues, employment and lifestyles the world over.

He said the coronavirus outbreak has affected religious ceremonies and rituals as well.

The president called on all experts and specialists across the nation to share their views and help in the fight against the diseases.

“We are ready to use their viewpoints more,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani said the development of the cyber-space as well as knowledge-based companies are instrumental in the further development of the national health plan.

“Today, we are witnessing the tangible results of these efforts in the fight against the coronavirus in the country,” he noted.

Among the issues brought up for discussion at the meeting were measures to be adopted to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the potential of the country’s health and treatment system in handling and fighting COVID-19, and the social repercussions of the coronavirus outbreak for the public.