Source: Iran has not withdrawn political, military advisors from Syria

The source, speaking to Iran’s Nor News website on Saturday, emphasized, “Iran has consistently supported Syria at the request of the Syrian government to combat Takfiri terrorism, and this policy remains unchanged.”

The source also stated, “Such targeted news reports are part of a psychological warfare campaign to weaken the resolve of resistance forces against enemy plots to create insecurity and instability in the region.”

Earlier on Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry denied media reports of evacuating its embassy in Damascus and reiterated Iran’s continued support for the Syrian government and people.