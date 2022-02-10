Thursday, February 10, 2022
type here...
Media WirePoliticsSecurity

Iran police seize around 1k kilograms of illegal drugs

By IFP Media Wire
Avatar of IFP Media Wire
IFP Media Wire
Reports and views published in the Media Wire section have been retrieved from other news agencies and websites, and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website. The IFP may change the headlines of the reports in a bid to make them compatible with its own style of covering Iran News, and does not make any changes to the content. The source and URL of all reports and news stories are mentioned at the bottom of each article.

More Articles

The police of Kerman Province in southeastern Iran confiscated over 900 kg of various illegal drugs.

The prosecutor of Jiroft County in southeastern Kerman Province Hossein Salami reported that a drug trafficking team were apprehended in the south of the province on Wednesday.

“In an intelligence operation on Wednesday, the members of the drugs trafficking group were identified,” Salami added.

The Jiroft prosecutor stated that more than 930 kg of various illegal drugs were confiscated, saying a trafficker was also arrested during the operation.

Furthermore, a residential unit was shut down along with the seizure of a vehicle.

According to him, the drug traffickers intended to transport a consignment of narcotics from the eastern borders of the country and then distribute the drugs throughout the other provinces, but they were arrested before they could carry out their plot.

Sourcemehrnews
Previous articleIran Daily: New missile display of power at critical time
Next articleIran’s biggest water supply project comes on line

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks