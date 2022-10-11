Iran police deputy head: 2,000 security forces wounded in riots

The deputy head of Iran’s Police, Brigadier General Ghassem Rezaei, told reporters, “The recent events happened in the country because some people provided an excuse for the hibernating enemies and hypocrites.”

General Rezaei said those who were duped into the unrest should be answerable to the public for incurring the huge costs on the establishment, adding the Iranian judiciary will deal with them.

The protests and deadly riots started after the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian woman who fell into a coma hours after the morality police arrested her for breaking the hijab law and died three days later at a hospital in Tehran.

The Iranian police deputy head said, “Among the protesters, there were mercenaries who carried out subversive actions, although their numbers were small.”

He pointed out that some of the detainees were armed and members of the anti-Iran MKO terrorist group and other disbanded groupings such as the Komolah.

General Rezaei also said the rioters, who were instructed from abroad, resorted to killing scenario tactics and murdered people to pin the blame on the Iranian police and security forces.