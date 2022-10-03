Iran parliament invites Mahsa Amini’s family

Mohammad Saleh Jokar, the chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s Internal Affairs and Councils Committee, said “We invited the Amini family to the councils committee to make their statements, because their remarks can have a positive effect on clarifying the case.”

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who slipped into a coma hours after morality police arrested her for ‘inappropriate hijab’ over two weeks ago, ignited protests in several Iranian cities.

Protesters are not convinced by the official report that she died of a heart attack.

Jokar said the Iranian parliament and the government are seriously investigating the case to mete out punishment for any possible wrongdoing.

He added that the reports of forensic medicine on toxicology and pathology will be released to the public after the final results are out.

The Iranian parliamentarian also called on the nation to maintain peace and not “be influenced by the propaganda of the opponents of the establishment and the foreign media.”

Dozens, including security forces, have died during the unrest pertaining to Mahsa Amini’s death.

The Iranian intelligence minister has rereased a report shedding light on the role of foreign elements in the deadly incidents.