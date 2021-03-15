Iran, Pakistan Discuss Peace Trend in Afghanistan

Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq Khan, who has travelled to Tehran heading a delegation, has sat down with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi.

In the Sunday meeting, the two sides exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan, particularly the peace trend in the country.

During the talks, Sadiq Khan underlined both Iran and Pakistan are affected by developments in Afghanistan, calling for closer cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad to help establish lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Araqchi, in turn, expressed hope that opportunities for peace will be seized.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran supports peace coupled with respect for the basic rights of Afghan people and the maintenance of the accomplishments secured over the past two decades,” Araqchi explained.

He welcomed Sadiq Khan stance regarding closer cooperation between Iran and Pakistan on issues related to Afghanistan, and expressed Tehran’s readiness in that regard.

The two sides also voiced concern over the presence of the ISIS terrorist group in Afghanistant and its threats to peace and security in the region.

They also agreed to move forward with their consultations on developments pertaining to peace in Afghanistan.