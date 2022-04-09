Iran on course for ‘exponential progress’ in nuclear sector: AEOI chief

“By God’s grace and thanks to relentless efforts by colleagues and experts, the Nuclear Industry Strategic Document for a 20-Year Outlook has been drawn up for the first time [in the country], passed all stages of approval and is being unveiled today by President Ebrahim Raeisi,” said Mohammad Eslami in a ceremony on Saturday, marking National Nuclear Technology Day.

“Moreover, today, the Human Resources Development Document, the Document to Develop Applications of Radiations …. and the Nuclear Electricity Development Document … will be unveiled as well,” added the official in the ceremony, where a number of achievements in the nation’s nuclear industry, namely the radiopharmaceutical Lutetium 177, were unveiled.

He said a road map has also been drawn up for an overhaul within the AEOI.

Salami further urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) not to succumb, any more, to excessive demands and pressure as well as acts of sabotage by enemies of the Iranian nation, which are led by the Israeli regime