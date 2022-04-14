Iran-Oman trade sets new record high of roughly $1.34bn

Figures pertaining to Iran-Oman trade in the one-year period shows a 53-percent rise year on year, according to the Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

Iran’s exports to Oman stood at $438million in the year to March 2021, but the figure rose to $716 million two years later, said the Iranian co-chair of the chamber of commerce.

“That means a 63-percent growth in Iran’s exports to Oman compared to the previous year,” he added.

The official underlines that the upswing in Tehran-Muscat trade was due to increasing support for the private sector.