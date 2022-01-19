Iran oil, economy ministers discuss ties with Russian counterparts

Their meetings were held as Iran’s President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi left Tehran for the Russian capital on Wednesday morning to start a landmark visit to the neighboring state.

Javad Owji, the Iranian oil minister and the head of Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission, held separate talks with Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov and also the Russian chief of the commission, as well as with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Owji and the top Russian officials discussed the ways to expand economic relations, particularly cooperation in the energy sector, remove obstacles to banking transactions, boost customs exchanges, and strengthen the two countries’ cooperation in the infrastructure field.

Their energy talks also included oil and gas cooperation, the OPEC+ agreement, and transfer of technology.

In addition, Owji talked about options for shipping Iranian natural gas to Pakistan and India with the participation of Russian companies, and manufacturing of oil industry equipment.

“The two sides also discussed preparation and the agenda for the next meeting of the Russian-Iranian government commission on trade and economic cooperation,” the Russian Energy Ministry said in its statement on the energy talks.

In the meantime, Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Seyyed Ehsan Khandouzi met with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov in an effort to cement the two countries’ economic relations.

Khandouzi described Russia as an important partner for Iran, saying President Raisi’s trip to Moscow is a turning point in the two countries’ ties.

The minister earlier had a meeting the Iranian businessmen in Moscow, discussing the economic, banking and customs obstacles.