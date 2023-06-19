Iran nuclear chief says Tehran managed to expand all radioactive generating systems despite bans

Mohamamd Eslami was speaking at a meeting with the members of the academic board of the Khajeh Nasir Industrial University in Tehran on Monday.

He noted that despite the US-led sanctions on Iran, the AEOI and the Islamic Republic’s nuclear industry have made great achievements.

Eslami also described the development of managerial knowledge and skills as well as the strengthening of engineering capacity as missing links in Iran, where university graduates mostly lack these skills.

The director of the AEOI added that the problem should be resolved so that the university graduates can be attracted to the field.