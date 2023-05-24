Wednesday, May 24, 2023
IFP ExclusiveNuclear

Iran Nuclear chief: Demand on rise worldwide for Iranian-made heavy water

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Eslami

Iran’s nuclear chief says demand has been on the rise from companies and countries around the world for the high-quality heavy water produced in Iran as well as its derivatives.

Mohammed Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said Tuesday that derivatives of heavy water greatly contribute to the country’s economy and bring about a significant change in the medical sector and production of medicines.

“Participation in international conferences and exhibitions shows that Iran is at the same level as the leading countries in the world in various sectors of the nuclear industry, including radiopharmaceuticals,” he said.

Eslami said Iran exported radiopharmaceuticals to nine countries prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and that the exports will return back on track now that the situation has returned to normal.

Last month, the AEOI’s spokesman, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said the US was in the past seeking to buy heavy water from Iran, whose products are among the world’s best.

