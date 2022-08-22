Iran: No response yet from US on European JCPOA proposal

Nasser Kanaani said in his weekly presser on Monday that one can talk about the fruition of the current stage of negotiations only when the European side announces that it has received the US’s response.

Kanaani added that the remaining issues are significant and need decisions for the agreement to take shape.

The spokesman also said Iran’s Plan B will be sticking with the current foreign policy “with greater strength and seriousness” and regardless of the process of the talks for removal of the sanctions.

“The issue of economy is important for us. Iran leads the negotiations with the aim of ensuring the clear rights of the nation and is insisting on this issue. It expects that the interests of country are both secured and guaranteed for the long term, in the light of adherence of the other parties to the details of the JCPOA,” the foreign ministry spokesman said.

Kanaani also talked about Iran’s readiness for prisoner swap with the US, noting that this was discussed with the Americans indirectly and outside the framework of the JCPOA.

“The swap was possible. But, unfortunately what we saw in the other party was lack of action and sheer media comments,” he said.

Elsewhere in the remarks, the foreign ministry spokesman also described the process of negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia as positive.

“There are disagreements and complicated issues. We have taken good steps forward, but resumption of ties will not take place quickly. There is political will and we have also seen reciprocal steps by Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Kanaani also underlined that the issue of avenging the murderers of former Iranian anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani will not be open to compromise.

“Revenge is not forgettable,” he said, adding that Iran will use all possible means to bring the murderers of the general to justice.

He said this is not related to the negotiations for the removal of sanctions.

Kanaani also announced the return of the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Iran in the near future.