Iran says no one takes Israel’s threats seriously

Amirabdollahian’s remarks came on Sunday, two days after Netanyahu called for a “credible nuclear threat” against Iran in an address to the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. However, the hawkish premier’s office later clarified that he misread the line and meant to say a “credible military threat.”

Amirabdollahian said that Tel Aviv is only capable of issuing threats but not acting upon them.

“Firstly, Netanyahu and the fake Israeli regime are only capable of making threats against the Islamic Republic. That is, if they were able to do something, they would not resort to such rhetoric. Today, they (the Israelis) are grappling with multi-layered crises inside the occupied territories,” he added.

“Secondly, the prime minister of a fake and occupying regime uses the language of threats from the UN podium disrespecting the world body rules; a fact that shows the Zionist regime is taking advantage of international tools.”

The top Iranian diplomat also noted that some officials from different countries, who had attended the General Assembly meeting, referred to Netanyahu’s behavior as a joke.

“The Zionists, who are themselves in possession of hundreds of nuclear warheads, brazenly continue their threatening programs,” he said, adding, “But basically, the fake Israeli regime is not in a position where people take its words and threats seriously. The Zionists are today in their weakest state.”

Israel, which pursues a policy of deliberate ambiguity about its nuclear weapons, is estimated to have 200 to 400 nuclear warheads in its arsenal, making it the Middle East’s sole possessor of non-conventional arms.

The usurping entity has, however, refused to either allow inspections of its military nuclear facilities or sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

On the contrary, Iran has long been cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as a signatory to the NPT.

Iran showed the world the peaceful nature of its nuclear program by signing the 2015 nuclear agreement with six world powers.