Iranian newspaper traces public discontent to reduced welfare

This comes amid persisting protests and riots in different cities following the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody three weeks ago.

“A %35 reduction in income per capita, reduced use of basic goods per capita, increased cost of living due to inflation, no compensation for purchasing power and salaries, inequality, poverty and weakness in proper adjustment of international relations and domestic economic plans all show how the public welfare has reduced,” the daily said in an article.

Donyaye Eghtesad added that Iran has been outside its long-term development track for years and its share of global production and trade has been falling every year, leading to a drop in its standing in world competitiveness rankings.

“In today’s Iran, because political and economic institutions lack the proper quality, freedoms have been restricted and people’s demands are not reflected in the policy-making, therefore public satisfaction is not served,” the paper added.

Iran has seen its growth slow down dramatically over the past years mainly due to the US sanctions and an impasse in the talks for the removal of the restrictions.

While the recent protests and riots, at least on the surface, are not linked with economy, analysts have been warning of the toll economic problems are taking on people’s assessment of the government’s performance.