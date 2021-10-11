Iran new academic year kicks off amid Covid-related concerns

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

The new academic year has officially started in Iran, almost two years into the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic that saw the rapid growth of online education.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi said at the opening ceremony of the 1400-1401academic year that the nation can find a higher place with active universities and professors.

Raeisi added that the upstream document of the second step of the Islamic Revolution emphasizes science and scientific progress, expressing hope that this academic year will be different from previous ones and will see big steps being taken.

Raeisi added, “We need a change, and this change must be in basic sciences; if not, it’s going to be subjective”. The president said universities should be the center of change in the country.

According to Raeisi, the university must see, hear, observe and give timely warnings and solutions before others. “The mission of the university must be redefined in order for Iran to become a scientific authority in the world”, he said.

While stressing that the university has been shining during the Covid pandemic, he said that in addition to making vaccines for the disease, Iran must also find a definitive cure for the Coronavirus.

Addressing the academics, the president said the formation of a strong Iran requires the forceful production of science and power is not just about building missiles. Raeisi noted that although making projectiles is a source of pride, but Iran must continue working in many other areas.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here