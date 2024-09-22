New school year begins in Iran

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian, before embarking on his trip to New York to participate in the UN General Assembly’s annual session, took part in the inauguration ceremony at an elementary school for girls in southwest of the capital Tehran on Sunday.

In his speech, the president said the government is serious about improving the education system in Iran and providing standard facilities in order to create a conducive learning environment.

He asked everyone to promote unity in the country and stay away from trivial matters that take their toll on the entire nation.

The new school year began as the Education Ministry has recently employed over 90,000 new teachers, boosting the total number of teachers to 1.1 million, to prevent the repeat of last year’s experience of classrooms without teachers.

Moreover, over 7,800 new classrooms have been constructed for the new academic year, officials say.