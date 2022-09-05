“Iran has never used its gas and oil as leverage”

Marandi noted that this is while Western governments have used sanctions as a weapon to pressure other countries.

Marandi noted that Iran only seeks normal relations with all legitimate and non-hostile governments.

The senior advisor to the Iranian negotiating team also accused the US of stonewalling over a few ambiguous (but very important) words that shoot up global energy prices.

He made those comments in a tweet.

In a separate tweet on Sunday, Marandi had said Iran will be patient regarding the negotiations over the revival of the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA.

He added that the US under former President Barack Obama systematically violated the deal and under Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden it imposed the so-called maximum pressure against innocent Iranian citizens.

Marandi underscored that Iran won’t accept ambiguities or loopholes in the text of a deal, warning that winter is approaching and the EU is facing a crippling energy crisis in reference to the West’s urgent need for Iranian oil being pumped into the market.