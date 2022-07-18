Iranian MP: US lifting IRGC from “terror list”, must to revive nuclear deal

Mohammad Esmaeil Kowsari told Entekhab website that, as a precondition to restore the deal, the United States has to lift all nuclear-related sanctions on Iran, including those on Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), which has remained a sticking point during the inconclusive talks.

The Iranian parliamentarian said the US refuses to give an assurance, because it still considers itself a superpower, “While America’s era as a superpower is over as it cannot even support its allies,” citing Washington’s failure to adequately support Ukraine in the war with Russia.

Highlighting the deep-seated distrust among Iranians towards US politicians, Kowsari said Washington has never reciprocated Iran’s good-will gestures, including the voluntary rollback of its nuclear activities.

He said US President Joe Biden, just like his predecessors, is a tool in the hands of major cartels in the world.