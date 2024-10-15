Mass funeral held in Tehran for Iranian commander killed by Israel in Lebanon

The ceremony took place on Tuesday, with mourners carrying Nilforoushan’s coffin, draped with the national Iranian flag, in Tehran’s iconic Imam Hussein Square.

Nilforoushan was pronounced martyred in the Israeli attack that targeted a number of residential buildings in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh on September 27. He was assassinated along with Nasrallah.

The body of the Iranian commander was taken from Beirut to the holy Iraqi city of Karbala, where a large crowd attended his funeral, including representatives of Iraqi political groups.

Nilforoushan’s funeral prayers were led by a representative of Iraq’s top cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Another funeral procession was held in Najaf, an Iraqi city that houses the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS), the first Shia Imam.

Nilforoushan’s body was transferred to Tehran on Tuesday.

More ceremonies are planned in the Iranian cities of Mashhad and Qom before the martyred commander’s burial in Isfahan on Thursday.