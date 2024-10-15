IRGC Quds Force commander seen on state media after 2-week public absence

Qaani was shown in a live report by Iranian state broadcaster IRINN on Tuesday morning as the body of a senior IRGC figure killed in Lebanon arrived at Tehran’s Mehrabad airport.

Sitting alongside other officials, Qaani was seen attending a ceremony to receive the body of Abbas Nilforoushan before the slain commander’s funeral, expected to take place later Tuesday.

Nilforoushan was killed along with Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli trike on Beirut in September. Qaani’s absence from official events since the start of October had fueled speculation about whether the top general had met a similar fate.

Iranian officials and state media had repeatedly denied the rumors of Qaani’s death.

Qaani took charge of Iran’s vast paramilitary network across the Middle East in 2020 after replacing Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani following the assassination of the former Quds Force chief in a US drone raid. He is sanctioned by the United States, the United Kingdom and other Western nations.