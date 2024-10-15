Media WireSecuritySelected

IRGC Quds Force commander seen on state media after 2-week public absence

By IFP Media Wire

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Brigadier General Esmayeel Qa'ani has appeared on state media following a two-week absence from public view that had raised questions about whether he was still alive.

Qaani was shown in a live report by Iranian state broadcaster IRINN on Tuesday morning as the body of a senior IRGC figure killed in Lebanon arrived at Tehran’s Mehrabad airport.

Sitting alongside other officials, Qaani was seen attending a ceremony to receive the body of Abbas Nilforoushan before the slain commander’s funeral, expected to take place later Tuesday.

Nilforoushan was killed along with Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli trike on Beirut in September. Qaani’s absence from official events since the start of October had fueled speculation about whether the top general had met a similar fate.

Iranian officials and state media had repeatedly denied the rumors of Qaani’s death.

Qaani took charge of Iran’s vast paramilitary network across the Middle East in 2020 after replacing Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani following the assassination of the former Quds Force chief in a US drone raid. He is sanctioned by the United States, the United Kingdom and other Western nations.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks