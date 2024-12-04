Iran’s military chief sees surge of terrorism in Syria as part of US-Israeli scheme

Major General Mohammad Baqeri made the remarks in separate phone calls with Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, his Iraqi counterpart Major General Yahya Rasool, as well as his Syrian counterpart General Abdul Karim Mahmoud Ibrahim on Tuesday.

They discussed the latest developments in Syria and the resurgence of terrorism in the Arab country.

General Baqeri said the offensive launched by foreign-sponsored Takfiri terrorists in Syria is the first step of a dangerous scenario for the region, stating that the coincidence of this invasion with the fragile ceasefire in Lebanon indicates a coordinated American-Zionist conspiracy to weaken Syria, its allies, and the Axis of Resistance.

During these talks, the high-ranking officials agreed on firm support for the legitimate Syrian government and decided to take the necessary steps to support the Syrian army in its counteroffensive.

They also called on Syria’s neighboring countries to take the necessary steps to prevent any support for Takfiri terrorist groups.

Foreign-backed terrorists led by the Hay’at Tahrir al-Shams (HTS) Takfiri group launched a large-scale attack in Aleppo and Idlib provinces in the northwest of Syria on November 27, seizing several areas.

Since then, the Syrian government forces have been engaged in fierce clashes with the terrorists to regain ground.

Terror outfits are seeking to hinder the Syrian government’s efforts aimed at consolidating security and stability in the country, which is also under the Israeli regime’s regular aggression.

Israel has been the principal supporter of terrorist groups that oppose the democratically-elected government of President Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria in March 2011.

Russia, alongside Iran, has assisted Syrian forces in battles across the conflict-plagued country, mainly by providing aerial support for ground operations.