Iran’s Medical Council denies female doctor was killed by security forces

Reza Laripoor, director of public relations at the Council, said Bahmani, who was originally from Zanjan, died in a car accident, and was not shot by security agents.

That information, he said, is according to the Medical Council’s branch in Zanjan.

Laripoor added, however, that Iran’s forensic medical organization was conducting an investigation, the results of which would be publicly released.

Unconfirmed reports circulating online said Bahmani died of a bullet wound that she received when security agents attacked a protest gathering in front of the Medical Council building in the Iranian capital on Wednesday.

Iran has been beset by protests and deadly riots over the death of a young woman in the custody of “morality patrol” agents.