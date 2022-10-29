Saturday, October 29, 2022
Iran’s Medical Council denies female doctor was killed by security forces

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

An official with the Medical Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran has rejected unconfirmed reports that a female doctor, Parisa Bahmani, was shot and killed by security agents during a protest gathering in front of the organization headquarters in Tehran.

Reza Laripoor, director of public relations at the Council, said Bahmani, who was originally from Zanjan, died in a car accident, and was not shot by security agents.

That information, he said, is according to the Medical Council’s branch in Zanjan.

Laripoor added, however, that Iran’s forensic medical organization was conducting an investigation, the results of which would be publicly released.

Unconfirmed reports circulating online said Bahmani died of a bullet wound that she received when security agents attacked a protest gathering in front of the Medical Council building in the Iranian capital on Wednesday.

Iran has been beset by protests and deadly riots over the death of a young woman in the custody of “morality patrol” agents.

