Iran to unveil ‘matchless’ aircraft carrier soon: IRGC Navy cmdr.

Speaking at an exhibition of military achievements on Thursday, Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said the Iranian-made ship is capable of both carrying aircraft and a number of missile launchers on board.

Based on the experience achieved in building earlier models of warships, Iran will develop new-generation vessels in the future, he added.

The IRGC Navy chief praised the progress of Iran’s defense sector in various fields, saying the country has designed and developed military hardware that would befit any war scenario.

“In maritime warfare, every scenario has been carefully thought out so that the appropriate weapons are available to the forces in accordance with any threats,” he said.