Iran marks national university student’s day in ceremony in Tehran

Iran is marking the National University Student’s Day in a ceremony with the presence of President Ebrahim Raisi.

This year’s ceremonies are being held under the motto “forthright, transparent, university-student like”.

During the ceremonies at Tehran-based Sharif University of Technology, where the minister of science, research and technology and minister of health are also present, the president will visit an exhibition on technological services and will meet with a group of professors at the university.

Raisi is also scheduled to meet with university students and student organizations at Sharif University of Technology.

The National University Student’s Day is marked every year in Iran on November 7 to commemorate three students, who were killed by forces of the previous Pahlavi regime during protests against an official visit by the then US Vice President Richard Nixon.

The visit took place in 1972, nearly 18 years after the US intervened in Iran to reinstate the Pahlavi regime in the hugely controversial coup of 1954.

This item is being updated…