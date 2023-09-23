Students start new school year in Iran

Iranian Minister of Education Reza-Morad Sahraei put the number of students in the new academic year in the country at over 16.5 million, with 1.6 million first graders who will go to school for the first time this year.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took part in a ceremony in a school in the capital Tehran to kick off the school year and stressed the role of education and schools in the future of countries.

“The future is in the hands of those who are being educated today. The future-builders of the country are made in these schools. Accomplishing this important mission depends on the high capabilities of managers with the teachers at the center,” the Iranian president said in the inauguration ceremony.

Over 600 thousand foreign nationals and refugees, a large majority of them Afghans, will also embark on education in Iranian institutes this year.

The Education Ministry has announced that about 30 thousand new teachers will be employed and over 50 thousand retired teachers will be asked to get back on board to meet the growing needs across the country.