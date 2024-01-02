Iran-Manufactured exhibition transitions focus to industry, offers tax credit incentive

Rouhollah Dehghani Firouzabadi, the Iranian Vice President for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy, emphasized the crucial need for laboratory equipment and testing machines within the industrial sector during the exhibition’s inauguration in Tehran on Tuesday.

Highlighting a strategic shift, Dehghani Firouzabadi said the exhibition will now collaborate not only with the Ministry of Science but also with key partners including the Ministries of Oil, Industry, Mine and Trade, and Agriculture Jihad.

He added that this collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry, acknowledging the shared necessity for advanced technological infrastructure.

the Iranian Vice President for Science, Technology and Knowledge-based Economy noted that one of the headline-grabbing initiatives announced at the event is the incorporation of tax credit incentives outlined in the knowledge-based production leap law. The move intends to entice and facilitate stronger connections between the industry and knowledge bases. This innovation-driven approach seeks to spur growth and innovation within Iran’s industrial landscape by fostering a conducive environment for technology integration and development.