Iran Leader: Resistance movement awakened Muslim nations

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks on Tuesday in a meeting with a group of Iranian officials and ambassadors of Muslim countries to Tehran on the occasion of Eid al-Mab’ath, which marks Islam’s revered Prophet’s appointment as the final messenger of God.

The Leader highlighted that the resistance, which began in Islamic Iran, has awakened Muslim nations and made them aware of the oppressive global system.

He pointed to Gaza as a prime example of resistance, noting how the tiny blockaded region managed to bring the heavily armed and US-backed Israeli regime to its knees.

He attributed this success to faith, intelligence, and a strong belief in divine support.

Ayatollah Khamenei also mentioned the loss of prominent figures like Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah the late leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, acknowledging the significant impact of such losses.

However, he praised Hezbollah for not only surviving but also standing firm against the Israeli regime, demonstrating increased motivation and resilience.

Furthermore, the Leader warned about the ongoing threats from powerful global entities that seek to exploit natural resources, culture, and the national as well as Islamic identity of countries.

He identified the US as the epitome of modern colonialism and imperialism, influenced by powerful financial elites.

He stressed that these forces are actively working to undermine and control nations through various stages of colonialism.

“Today, we are experiencing all three stages of colonialism. The powerful, malevolent global entities are eyeing the natural resources of countries and nations with ill intent, as well as their culture, authentic culture, and their national and Islamic identity, aiming to destroy and seize them. Of course, they are not all the same; at the top of these entities is the US,” the Leader warned.