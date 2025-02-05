Media WireJudiciaryLocal

Ayatollah Khamenei pardons over 3,000 Iranian prisoners

Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has authorized the full or partial pardoning of more than 3,000 convicts on the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Ayatollah Khamenei agreed on Wednesday to pardon or commute the sentences of the Iranian convicts upon a proposal from Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei who had requested the Leader’s clemency for prisoners with specific conditions.

The amnesty was granted in honor of the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, which toppled the Pahvali dynasty on February 11, 1979, and also in honor of the anniversary of Eid al-Mab’ath and the Eids of the months of Sha’ban.

Article 110 of the Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.

The clemency, however, does not apply to certain types of convicts, including those who have been sentenced for their role in the armed smuggling of narcotics, arms trafficking, kidnapping, acid attacks, rape, armed robbery, bribery, embezzlement, counterfeit money forgery, money laundering, disruption of economy, smuggling of alcoholic drinks, and organized smuggling of commodities.

