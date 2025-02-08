Ayat. Khamenei reiterates support for Palestinians, downplays US threats against Iran

In a meeting with the head and members of the Hamas Leadership Council on Saturday in Tehran, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “God Almighty has bestowed honor and victory upon you and the people of Gaza,” referencing a Quranic verse about small groups overcoming larger, more powerful ones through divine support.

He emphasized that the resistance had triumphed over the Israeli regime and, by extension, the US, preventing them from achieving their goals.

The Leader acknowledged the hardships endured by the people of Gaza over a year and a half of resistance, noting that their sacrifices ultimately led to the triumph of truth over falsehood. The people of Gaza have become a model for all who value resistance.

He reiterated Iran’s unwavering support for Palestine, describing it as a settled issue.

The Leader praised the negotiation efforts of Hamas, calling the achieved agreement significant. He highlighted the importance of cultural initiatives and continued media efforts alongside military and reconstruction activities in Gaza.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed that faith is the primary weapon of the resistance front against its enemies, ensuring they do not feel weak.

The Leader expressed confidence that a day would come when the issue of Al-Quds would be resolved for the Islamic world, with Hamas leaders playing a proud role in this achievement.

Also regarding recent US threats against Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei asserted that they have no impact on the mindset of the Iranian people and officials.