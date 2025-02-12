Ayatollah Khamenei says Iranians sent ‘message of unity’ to world on Revolution anniversary

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in Tehran on Wednesday, addressing a gathering of Defense Ministry officials, defense industry elites, the ministry’s experts and staff, and families of the martyrs hailing from the country’s defense industry.

The Leader described the day marking the Revolution’s victory as one of the most significant national events, showcasing the unity and strength of the Iranian people despite relentless external pressures.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that the celebrations on this year’s anniversary were not just a commemoration, but a powerful act of resistance and national unity.

“This was a message of unity from the Iranian people. Despite the constant, idiotic threats against us, the people of Iran showed the world their identity, their strength, and their unwavering resolve.”

“This year’s February 22nd was one of the most outstanding celebrations of the Revolution,” the Leader stated.

“It was a popular uprising, a grand national movement. People took to the streets, raised their voices, and shared their views across the media, all over the country. This was a true popular uprising, a major national movement.”

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that, “Despite ongoing media bombardments, psychological warfare, and unfounded threats from adversaries against the historic development, the Iranian people stood strong in their commitment to the values of the Revolution with their indication of strong support for the event during this year’s marches and jubilations.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also made special reference to the presence of young people in the celebrations, their vibrant energy, which was visible across the country’s various cities, not just in Tehran and major urban centers, but in remote towns and villages.

Even in cities where the weather was harsh and conditions unfavorable, millions of Iranians participated, demonstrating their collective will, the Leader remarked.

According to observers, Ayatollah Khamenei’s comments reflect the broader sentiment in Iran, where the Revolution’s anniversary has become a symbol of resistance against foreign interference and a reaffirmation of Iran’s sovereignty.

The anniversary also serves as a reminder of the enduring influence of the Revolution, despite the ongoing political and economic challenges posed by the country’s adversaries, they note.

Ayatollah Khamenei added, “The issue of defending the nation, defending security, is not a small matter. Today, Iran’s defensive power is renowned and well-known. Iran’s friends take pride in this defensive power, and Iran’s enemies fear it. This is very important for a nation, for a country.”

Also on Wednesday, the Leader visited the Eqtedar (Strength) 1403 Exhibition, which showcased the latest achievements and capabilities of Iran’s defense industry.

The event displayed advanced equipment and new technologies used in areas such as air defense, ballistic and cruise missiles, smart munitions, space, drones, aviation, vessels, and energy.