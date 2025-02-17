Ayatollah Khamenei says enemy’s soft war failed to dampen Iran’s resolve

”The massive march of the nation on February 10th showed that the enemy’s software threats have been ineffective against this country and this nation,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in the capital Tehran on Monday, the anniversary of a historic and influential uprising by the people of the province’s capital Tabriz, which played a pivotal role in the success of the country’s historic 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The Leader was pointing to the nation’s monumental turnout in the marches and celebrations that marked the 45th anniversary of the Revolution, which overthrew the country’s former United States-backed tyrannical Pahlavi regime.

“Software threats mean manipulating the public opinion; it means creating division; it means creating doubt in the fundamental principles of the Islamic Revolution; it means creating doubt about steadfastness against the enemy. They are doing this.” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

“By God’s grace [however], they have not succeeded until today; until today, the enemy’s temptations have not been able to shake the hearts of our people or deter our youths from their resolve and moving [forward],” the Leader added.

Ayatollah Khamenei again cited the case of the extensive commemoration events that took place during the anniversary of the Revolution’s victory this year.

“Where else in the world does such a thing exist? After forty-some years since the victory of the Revolution, on the anniversary of the Revolution’s victory, the entire nation, not the Armed Forces, not the officials, but the masses of the people, honor the day in such a way and enter the field with such a massive turnout, despite all the problems that exist.”

“What does this mean? It means that the enemy’s software threats have not been effective in this country and on this nation until today,” the Leader stated.

Ayatollah Khamenei advised the people functioning within the country’s media industry, including broadcast apparatuses, authors, knowledgeable figures, cyberspace specialists, and authorities serving the education, science, and arts sectors across the nation as well as the country’s youths to “focus their efforts on confronting the enemy’s software threats.”

The Leader commended the country’s sufficient capability to fend off the enemies’ “hardware threats,” noting, “Today, we have no concerns or issues regarding hard defense and the enemy’s hardware threats.”

“Our ability to counter hard threats is at an excellent level, and the people feel secure in this regard.”

Elsewhere during the speech, the Leader acknowledged that the Iranian people had some legitimate problems and expectations.

The predicaments, though, do not prevent the people from defending their Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed.

Ayatollah Khamenei, meanwhile, identified “the reason for the anger of the [world’s] arrogant powers and colonialists towards the Islamic Republic” as “the steadfastness and resistance of the Iranian people.”

The Leader was pointing to the nation’s unfaltering march towards the country’s betterment and welfare in the face of illegal economic sanctions and mounting political pressure by the US and its allies.

The Leader also hailed the Islamic Revolution for having managed to maintain and preserve itself as an “independent identity” and a “vast and hopeful base for the peoples of the region and even beyond the region.”