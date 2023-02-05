Sunday, February 5, 2023
Iran Leader pardons, commutes penalties of many inmates guilty of involvement in riots

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei pardons or commutes the sentences of a large group of prisoners found guilty of involvement in the recent wave of unrest and riots across Iran.

On Sunday, Ayatollah Khamenei agreed to a request by Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei to pardon or commute the sentences of the inmates serving terms for their roles in the unrest, among tens of thousands of others.

The decision was taken in honor of the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution as well as the religious festivities of the month of Rajab on the lunar calendar.

In his letter to the Leader, Eje-i said during the recent incidents that unfolded in Iran, a number of people, especially young ones, committed wrongdoings and crimes under the influence of the enemy’s propaganda.

Now, a significant number of them are asking for forgiveness after the enemy plot was exposed and they admitted to their misbehavior, the letter added.

A wave protests broke out in Iran in mid-September following the death of a young woman in police custody.

The protests, however, turned ugly as rioters and thugs engaged in deadly acts of violence and vandalism.

Iranian authorities found evidence of foreign role in the incidents.

Many arrests were made in connection with the protests and deadly riots.

