Iran Leader meets president, newly-elected cabinet, stresses production 

In his maiden meeting with the cabinet since they were approved by the parliament, Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted the significance of improving the country’s economy, saying the key to the country’s economic problems is production.

The Leader also called the new administration to seriously pursue progress in new technologies, including artificial intelligence, saying, “If we do not reach the infrastructure layers of artificial intelligence, they may form an agency for artificial intelligence in the world like atomic energy and hinder the progress of our country.”

He also asked Health Minister Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi to introduce plans to encourage families to have more children and reverse the aging trend of the country’s population.

Ayatollah Khamenei further stated that Iran has moved beyond the time when it was known for its carpet and oil industries, explaining today the country is known for science, military progress, regional power, and its strategic depth.

“This is the opportunity that is at our disposal. The ability to influence the countries of the world and the region is not a small thing. This is a very important matter,” the Leader noted.

He also advised the new administration to be vigilant in the face of the enemies’ threats and not wait for their approval for its plans.