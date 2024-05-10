Iran Leader: High election turnout can form stronger parliament 

Casting his vote after the polling stations opened on Friday morning, Ayatollah Khamenei noted a high voter participation would lead to the emergence of a stronger parliament, noting runoff vote is as important as the first round.

“Elections are a sign of people’s presence and their determination in decision-making,” the Leader said, adding, “It’s a national duty to take part in the elections if they want progress.”

Ayatollah Khamenei cast his vote electronically in a polling station in Tehran.

The elections got underway at 8 am (04:30 GMT) and will continue for 10 hours, with the possibility of voting period extension in case of a high turnout.

Over 61 million people are eligible in the country to elect the parliamentarians for the 45 remaining seats in the 290-seat assembly across 22 constituencies nationwide.