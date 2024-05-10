Friday, May 10, 2024
Iran Leader: High election turnout can form stronger parliament 

By IFP Editorial Staff
The Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called on the nation to take part in the legislative polls runoff being held across the country.

Casting his vote after the polling stations opened on Friday morning, Ayatollah Khamenei noted a high voter participation would lead to the emergence of a stronger parliament, noting runoff vote is as important as the first round.

“Elections are a sign of people’s presence and their determination in decision-making,” the Leader said, adding, “It’s a national duty to take part in the elections if they want progress.”

Ayatollah Khamenei cast his vote electronically in a polling station in Tehran.

The elections got underway at 8 am (04:30 GMT) and will continue for 10 hours, with the possibility of voting period extension in case of a high turnout.

Over 61 million people are eligible in the country to elect the parliamentarians for the 45 remaining seats in the 290-seat assembly across 22 constituencies nationwide.

