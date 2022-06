Khademi was previously the head of the Intelligence Protection Organization of the Iranian Defense Ministry.

Khademi’s predecessor General Mohammad Kazemi was appointed as the head of the IRGC’s Intelligence Agency. Kazemi replaced Hojatoleslam Mohammad Hossein Taeb who held the post for 15 years.

The IRGC has said Taeb’s removal was part of the routine change of officials in the IRGC and its organizations.