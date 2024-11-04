Iranian commander: Enemy spy agencies task terrorists with destabilizing region

General Pakpour made the remarks on Monday during a conference with tribal leaders in the southeastern Iranian border province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

He said enemy mercenaries in southeastern Iran are collaborating with the Israeli regime, stating that whenever the regime carries out aggression, their mercenaries simultaneously launch terrorist operations, arguing “it is by no means accidental.”

The top commander pointed out that these actions often coincide with significant events, such as the assassination of IRGC commander General Mohammad Reza Zahedi in Syria and attacks by the Zionist regime against Iran.

He said Iran has “accurate information” that corroborates the intelligence services have been holding meetings with the terrorists in various regional countries.

The commander noted that an individual killed on Sunday by IRGC forces in Iran’s border region was a ringleader of a terrorist group and a foreign national.

“According to their own confessions, the enemy forces cross the border and enters the country under the guise of fuel carriers,” General Pakpour noted, further explaining that “18 Tajik and Afghan citizens who were killed in Rask, Chabahar and Parud operations were suicide bombers who crossed the border under the guise of fuel carriers.”