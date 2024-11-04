Two members of IRGC killed in gyroplane crash in SE Iran

According to a statement released by the IRGC Ground Force, the aircraft was conducting a combat operation during a military drill when it crashed in Sirkan border area in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan on Monday morning.

General Hamid Mazandarani, the commander of Naynava Brigade from Iran’s Golestan province, along with the aircraft pilot, Hamed Jandaqi, a member of the IRGC Ground Force, were martyred in the incident.

The IRGC Ground Force has staged a war game, codenamed “Martyrs of Security”, in Sistan and Balouchestan since November 1.

In late October, 10 members of Iran’s law enforcement forces were killed in a terrorist attack in the Gohar Kuh district of Taftan.

The so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack, which was one of the deadliest in the province in recent months.

The group has carried out numerous terrorist attacks in Iran, primarily in the Sistan and Baluchestan province.