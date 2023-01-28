Iran Leader visits exhibition of Iranian-made products

The exhibition has been held in the Imam Khomeini Hosseinieh in Tehran. Ayatollah Khamenei’s visit lasted three hours.

At the exhibition, Ayatollah Khamenei was briefed on Iran’s latest technological and industrial achievements as well.

The products displayed there include machinery manufactured by various Iranian factories in such fields as mining, aerospace and satellite, cars, agriculture and food, textile, railways, water management plans, information and communications technology, electricity industries, power plants, dam construction, etc.

Iran’s ministers of industries, energy, oil, and communications also attended the exhibition during Ayatollah Khamenei’s visit.