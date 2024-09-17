Iran’s Leader deplores double standards exercised in 2024 Olympics, Paralympics

On Wednesday morning, in a meeting with members of Iran’s delegations to the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stated that the decision-makers of the Paris Olympic competitions have demonstrated that biased attitude and double standards govern their actions.

He noted that they exclude a country from the competition under the pretext of initiating war, but do not ban the Zionist regime, which has massacred tens of thousands of people in Gaza.

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to the martyrdom of more than 41,000 Palestinians at the hands of the Zionist military forces in Gaza, including thousands of children, adding that this is a clear example of biased and double standards.

“This is by no means an exaggeration. It is a political act that has been imposed on sports. These double standards are imposed by the countries that dominate international sports affairs.”

The organizers of the 2024 Paris Olympics banned Russia from the competition due to the Ukraine war, while Belarus, a close ally of Russia, was also excluded from the Olympics.Iranian athletes won 12 medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and 25 medals in the Paralympic Games.