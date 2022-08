Ayatollah Khamenei said an outstanding achievement of the “hard working and revolutionary cleric” was his research and teaching in the field of Islamic philosophy and intellectual sciences.

Ayatollah Khamenei also prayed for divine forgiveness and reward for Hojatoleslam Mostafavi.

The cleric was a professor at Imam Sadeq University in Tehran. He authored many books on theology and Islamic fiqh during his lifetime.

Hojatoleslam Mostafavi died of an illness aged 86 on Sunday.